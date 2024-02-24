Man Blowing Trumpet, Sharad Pawar NCP Launches New Symbol at Raigad Fort Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024 (Watch)

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar unveiled its new symbol, a man blowing a trumpet, at a grand event held at Raigad Fort on Saturday, February 24, 2024. The event was held in the presence of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire. Pawar, along with other senior party leaders including Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad, Amol Kolhe, and Supriya Sule, blew the trumpet to mark the launch of the new symbol and to signal the beginning of the party's campaign for the upcoming elections.

This is the first time in 40 years that Pawar has visited Raigad Fort.The Election Commission of India (ECI) had earlier allotted the 'clock' symbol to the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar, Pawar's nephew. However, the Supreme Court had later allowed the Pawar faction to use the 'man blowing a trumpet' symbol on an interim basis until the final verdict in the case.

VIDEO | Sharad Pawar launches the symbol of his party in Raigad. The Election Commission of India had allotted "man blowing turha (a traditional trumpet)" as the symbol of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar.



The NCP is currently embroiled in a legal battle over the party's name and symbol. The Pawar faction has claimed that it is the original NCP and that the ECI's decision to allot the 'clock' symbol to the Ajit Pawar faction was wrong.The Supreme Court is expected to hear the case in the coming weeks.