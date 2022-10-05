Man cheats Dahisar senior citizen of Rs 1.8 lakh jewellery

A senior citizen in Mumbai's Dahisar has been cheated of Rs 1.8 lakh by a man who posed as a police officer. Police have now arrested a histiry-sheeter from Ambivli, Kalyan in connection with the cheating case.

According to the report TOI, a police team inspected footage from cameras at 78 locations before tracking down Sayyed in Ambivli.There was high drama when police tried to arrest him. Sayyed lay on the road and shouted out to his friends and relatives to stop them from apprehending him. He eventually overpowered and taken into custody.

The accused told the elderly woman that a murder took place in the locality and that she should reach a safe place to avoid being targeted by the criminals for her ornaments. The woman was taken some distance away by Sayyad where three of his accomplices were already there.

As the victim reached home, she found her ornaments missing and it was when she realised that she was cheated. The woman later approached Dahisar police station to file a complaint. Police scanned the CCTV footage from various locations and tracked Sayyad.