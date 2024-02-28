Man Dies After Being Hit by Unidentified Vehicle in Kandivali, Police on Lookout for the Accused

Mumbai: Vijay Kumar Gautam (45), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in the Kandivali West area. Police have registered a case against the unidentified driver and a search is on.

According to an FIR lodged by Kandivali police in this regard, on February 19, an unidentified person was found lying unconscious in the Shatabdi Hospital premises. He was rushed to a hospital by some locals for treatment. When the police rushed to the hospital and tried to record the statement of the patient, the doctor said he was not in good condition. He died two days later, on February 21. The post-mortem report revealed that the death was due to head injuries. When the police verified CCTV footage of the hospital on February 19, they saw three unidentified men and a woman bringing the man to the hospital for treatment. He was identified as Vijay Kumar Gautam from the Aadhaar card found on him.

The police also found that he had purchased some medicines from the All India Drugs House on February 16. When the mobile number on the Aadhaar card was contacted, it was found to be switched off. Meanwhile, the police are now looking for his relatives and have also sought CDRS of the phone, the investigating officer said. However, the unidentified driver hit Gautam and fled without providing any medical help and informing the police and a search is on for him.