Man jumps in Kanhan river, goes live on FB

Viraj Deshpande (Lokmat News Network Nagpur)

Tormented by a woman and her family who allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh from an electrician threatening to file a case of rape against him, the victim ended his life by taking a plunge in Kanhan river on Sunday. He however, recorded his tale of anguish on Facebook before jumping to his death. Kamptee police recovered his cell phone from the dicky of his parked two-wheeler and found the live recording.

The 35-year-old man identified as Manish Yadav of Minimata Nagar was apparently involved with some woman with whom he had differences. The said woman and her family were allegedly harassing him for Rs 5 lakh and had threatened to lodging a case of rape against him if he didn't pay up. Unable to raise the money and fed up with the demands, the electrician left his house at 10 am on Sunday and muled his options throughout the day.

Late evening, he made a video on his mobile phone and posted it on Facebook before taking the drastic step. His family members called him on his cellphone in the evening when he did not return home. The police during a routine patrol found the bike parked near Kanhan bridge and checked it to locate the cell phone from the dicky. They found the video and began the search for the man.

Manish's body was fished out from the Kanhan river about 10 kms away from the spot near Neri village. The police have registered a case and summoned the woman for questioning. Further investigations are on.

