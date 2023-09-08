Man on Mumbai-bound Vistara flight arrested for sexually harassing air hostess

A 30-year-old Bangladeshi man was arrested for allegedly flashing the cabin crew and appearing to masturbate on a Mumbai-bound flight on Thursday. According to a Times of India report, the accused, Mohammad Dulal, was handed over to police and appeared in court on Thursday. The incident took place 30 minutes before the Vistara flight’s scheduled landing in Mumbai at 4.25 am on Thursday. Dulal reportedly harassed a flight attendant, exposed himself in front of a flight supervisor and appeared to masturbate. All of this happened when the flight was nearly full and other passengers intervened on the crew’s behalf.

The 30-year-old Bangladeshi national was travelling from Muscat to Mumbai from where he was supposed to board a connecting flight to Dhaka. Instead, he was handed over to Sahar Police.Dulal appeared before the Andheri Court on Thursday. His lawyer argued that he suffers from a mental disorder and does not follow English or Hindi. He has been remanded in police custody for three days, according to the Hindustan Times.The Bangladesh consulate has also been apprised of the episode.