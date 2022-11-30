Mangal Prabhat Lodha issue clarification after comparing CM Eknath Shinde with Shivaji Maharaj

Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has made a controversial statement about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Many people have condemned this statement of Lodha. After all these criticisms, Mangal Prabhat Lodha has explained his statement.

Explaining, Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that I did not compare Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I have compared the incident that happened, Mangal Prabhat Lodha has said that I was only trying to show the analogy of that incident.

Today on the occasion of Shiv Pratap Day organized at Pratapgad. Mangal Prabhat Lodha directly compared Chhatrapati Shivaji's great escape from Agra with CM Eknath Shinde's escape to Guwhati. He was speaking at a program organized on the occasion of Shiv Pratap at Pratapgad. Aurangazeb kept Shivaji Maharaj in check but he came out for Swarajya and was able to establish Swarajya in the country, also attempts were made to stop CM Eknath Shinde but he also came out for Maharashtra.