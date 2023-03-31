Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Rama Navami incident says, procession was taken out after permission from police

Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Rama Navami incident in Malad said the procession was taken out after permission from the police, it was stopped in between during the time of namaz.

Despite that such incident is unfortunate. Dy CM Fadnavis has ordered the probe. Normalcy was restored and many people were arrested.

Police said 20 people detained after a scuffle occurred yesterday between two groups during 'Rama Navami' Shobha Yatra in Malad's Malvani area.

Situation was tense for a while but it is under control now. Case filed against more than 300 unidentified people for jeopardising atmosphere in the area.

Tension prevailed for some time during the Ram Navami procession in Malvani area but the police handled it and the situation is under control. One person suffered minor injuries in the incident. Legal action is being taken & further probe is underway, said Ajay Bansal, DCP Mumbai.