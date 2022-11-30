Mangal Prabhat Lodha sparks controversy for drawing parallels between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has made a controversial statement about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while the issue of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's controversial statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is still going on.

BJP leader and minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha directly compared Chhatrapati Shivaji's great escape from Agra with CM Eknath Shinde's escape to Guwhati. He was speaking at a program organized on the occasion of Shiv Pratap at Pratapgad. Aurangazeb kept Shivaji Maharaj in check but he came out for Swarajya and was able to establish Swarajya in the country, also attempts were made to stop CM Eknath Shinde but he also came out for Maharashtra.

After this statement of Lodha, there is a possiblity of a new controversy once again in the political circle.



