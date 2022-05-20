Mangoes from Maharashtra gifted to US President Biden

Quality mangoes from Maharashtra (Maharashtra) have been sent across the seas to the US White House. Mango exports from India to the US have resumed this year due to declining covid cases. A box containing a variety of mangoes was sent to President Joe Biden at a mango sale exhibition in Washington this week. Mango exports have been stagnant for the last two years due to corona.

Rainbow International, a Pune-based mango exporter, exports five varieties of mangoes to the United States. These include Kesar in Maharashtra, Hapus, Mankoor in Goa, Himayat in Andhra Pradesh and Banganpali. Rainbow International Director ASC Bhosale said that the mango was sent to the US on Monday.

"Proud Moment for Baramati! Mangoes Produced by Rainbow International, Baramati will be gifted to @POTUS and his Staff!", tweeted Supriya Sule.

As Rainbow International is a Baramati-based company, MP Supriya Sule, who represents Baramati, tweeted about it. Mangoes sent by Rainbow International from Baramati will be handed over to US President Joe Biden. The mangoes sent to the US President include Alphonso, Kesar and Mankoor mangoes from Goa, tweeted Supriya.