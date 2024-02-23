Manohar Joshi Funeral: Aaditya Thackeray and His Mother Rashmi Thackeray Pay Last Respects to Former CM - Watch

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and his mother Rashmi Thackeray paid last respects to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi and met his family on Friday, February 23.

Manohar Joshi passed away in the early hours of Friday. He breathed his last at 3.02 am at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He was admitted to the Hospital on February 21 after complaining of uneasiness. He was diagnosed with a heart attack and was being treated in the intensive care unit.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and his mother Rashmi Thackeray paid last respects to former CM Manohar Joshi and met his family. pic.twitter.com/t939L7gO4w — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

Earlier, as soon as the news of Manohar Joshi's death came out, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray cancelled all of today's events and left for Mumbai. Joshi's funeral procession will begin at 2 p.m. His body will be cremated with state honours at Dadar Shivaji Park Crematorium.