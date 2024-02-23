Manohar Joshi Funeral: Final Rites to Begin After Public Viewing Concludes, Cremation with State Honors at Dadar Crematorium

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Ex-Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi passed away due to cardiac arrest in the early hours of Friday, February 23. He breathed his last at 3.02 am on February 23, 2024, at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He was admitted to the Hospital on February 21 after complaining of uneasiness.

Manohar Joshi Funeral:

Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi's final respects will be held at his Matunga West residence (W54 near Ruparel College) from 11 am to 2 pm today. A funeral procession will then commence at 2 pm, followed by cremation with state honors at the Dadar Shivaji Park Crematorium.

Manohar Joshi Career:

Former Chief Minister Manohar Joshi was born on December 2, 1937, in Nandvi village in Raigad district. In 1995, he became the chief minister of the state during the coalition government. Manohar Joshi has served in various positions including corporator, mayor, member of the legislative council, MLA, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, MP, Union Minister of Heavy Industries, Lok Sabha Speaker, and Rajya Sabha Members. He was not active in politics for the past few years due to illness. Manohar Joshi was a first-rung leader of the Shiv Sena. He was a close associate of Bal Thackeray.

After the death of the Ex-Lok Sabha Speaker, many political leaders, the President of India, and the Prime Minister paid tribute to him.

"Sad to learn about the demise of Shri Manohar Joshi, a veteran leader who had served as Lok Sabha speaker and Maharashtra chief minister. In his long public life, Shri Joshi endeared himself to people, earned admiration for his sharp wit and intellect and was loved by leaders cutting across party-line. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and followers," President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed heartfelt condolences on the passing of Former Maharashtra Chief Minister. PM Modi took X (formerly known as Twitter) and tweeted, "Pained by the passing away of Shri Manohar Joshi Ji. He was a veteran leader who spent years in public service and held various responsibilities at the municipal, state and national level. As Maharashtra CM, he worked tirelessly for the state’s progress. He also made noteworthy contributions as a Union Minister. During his tenure as the Lok Sabha Speaker, he strove to make our Parliamentary processes more vibrant and participative. Manohar Joshi Ji will also be remembered for his diligence as a legislator, having had the honour of serving in all four legislatures. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."