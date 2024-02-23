Manohar Joshi Passes Away: CM Eknath Shinde Recalls Former Maharashtra CM'S Contribution, Offers Condolences

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi passed away in the early hours of Friday. He breathed his last at 3.02 am on February 23, 2024, at Hinduja Hospital. He was admitted to the Hospital on February 21 after he complained of uneasiness. He was diagnosed with a heart attack and was being treated in the intensive care unit. His death has left the Shiv Sena family in a state of shock. Though the Shiv Sena is divided into two factions today, Joshi's position among every Shiv Sainik has remained intact. Manohar Joshi had a great career in Maharashtra politics. He served as a councillor, chief minister and Lok Sabha speaker.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday paid tributes to former Chief Minister Manohar Joshi, saying "Time has taken away from him the son of Maharashtra, who had a long career in different fields from 'Sir' in education to 'Speaker Sir' as Lok Sabha Speaker." Stating that this is a big loss for him at a personal level, The Chief Minister also said that Maharashtra has lost a cultured, virtuous leader.



Also Read | From Corporator to Chief Minister: How Late Manohar Joshi Resigned from the Post of CM on Bal Thackeray's Orders

"His journey from corporator, mayor to chief minister of the state, union minister and Lok Sabha speaker will be a beacon-like guide for generations looking into politics and social work. He was a teacher, entrepreneur, social worker, art-literature and cultural scholar. The Maharashtra Bhushan, the state's highest civilian award, was also started by him. His career as Lok Sabha Speaker has been remarkable. Sir's death has come as a shock to the Joshi family, his friends and workers." Eknath Shinde paid rich tributes to senior leader and former chief minister Manohar Joshi, praying that God would give them all the strength to bear it.

Funeral with state honours

Manohar Joshi's mortal remains will be kept at his current residence, Matunga West, from 11 am to 2 pm for public darshan. The funeral procession will begin at 2 p.m. His body will be cremated with state honours at Dadar Shivaji Park Crematorium.

Manohar Joshi's career

Former Chief Minister Manohar Joshi was born on December 2, 1937, in Nandvi village in Raigad district. In 1995, he became the chief minister of the state during the coalition government. Manohar Joshi has served in various positions including corporator, mayor, member of legislative council, MLA, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, MP, Union Minister of Heavy Industries, Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Members. He was not active in politics for the past few years due to illness. Manohar Joshi was a first-rung leader of the Shiv Sena. He was a close associate of Bal Thackeray.

