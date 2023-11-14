Manoj Jarange accuses BJP activists of tearing banners put up by Maratha supporters

Manoj Jarange, an activist advocating for Maratha reservation, alleged that members affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were responsible for tearing down banners erected by Maratha supporters outside a village. The banners were intended to deter visits by political leaders, according to Jarange.

A confrontation took place in Boregaon Jahangir village in Bhokardan tehsil, Jalna district, on Sunday, as BJP activists were accused of tearing down banners installed by Maratha reservation supporters. These banners were aimed at restricting the entry of political leaders into the village. Notably, Bhokardan tehsil is the hometown of BJP leader and Union Minister Raosaheb Danve.

Talking to reporters after reaching Antarvali Sarti village, Jarange said, If they tear our posters, we will tear their clothes. But I have told supporters to maintain peace and remain patient. Jarange was discharged from a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after undergoing treatment for 12 days.

The activist further clarified that he has asked villages to lift the ban on entry to political leaders, as the state government has sought two months to resolve the reservation issue. However, the decision on the ban ultimately rests with the villages, and he supports their choices, he said.

I will not go against the community. If they tear banners, we will tear their clothes. The Maratha community has made them (political leaders) big, but they did nothing for the community. Why are they coming to our villages? he said. Jarange expressed satisfaction with the state government's work of issuing certificates of the Kunbi caste to Marathas.

The activist said he would begin the third phase of his tour across the state from November 15 to November 25 and expressed hope that the government would pass the law of reservation of the Maratha community by December 24.