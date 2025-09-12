Manoj Jarange Gives Strong Reply to Chhagan Bhujbal's criticism on Maratha Reservation, Says...

Chaggan Bhujbal's recent statement on Maratha reservation has created a controversy in political circle. He challenged the leaders from the Maratha community to take stand on whether community should be given reservation through economically weaker section and the SEBC not. While talking to media in Nashik he stated that, the learned people in Maratha community who were CM , Ministers at center and MLAs and MPS should speak about this issue, weather the community should get benefit from the reservations-either from EWS or from SEBC. Bhujbal also claimed that members from this community are biggest beneficiaries of various types of reservations. Responding to Bhujbal's statement Manoj Jarange has given strong reply to him.

In an conversation with media Manoj stated, "Even though I am illiterate, I made everyone cry. You did not want to give reservation to Marathas, but I made sure they get one. If one uneducated man can make you guys cry, then imagine what will happen if literate people start talking." Jarange Patil said, "If I, being uneducated, have brought you to tears, then consider what will happen to you when our educated people start speaking." Bhujbal knows very well whether I am educated or uneducated. Jarange also retorted that even if I issue a GR (Government Resolution), he cannot amend it and he has gone completely mad.

Jarange appealed to Maratha MLAs and MPs to clarify their stand. "All the Maratha leaders have been asked the question, so everyone should say that we want 10 percent SEBC reservation, but it should be within 50 percent OBC reservation," he firmly said. At this time, Jarange also reacted to the statement of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar. "I respect Prakash Ambedkar, he is intelligent and is a descendant of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. If he gives any advice, we should listen to it. However, as a descendant of Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar, the message should not be that you have spoken in favor of one caste and gone against another caste. You should treat all castes equally," Jarange requested.

Jarange Patil got emotional while speaking on the suicide of a youth from the OBC community. "Whether Maratha or OBC, no poor child should commit suicide," he appealed. Political leaders immediately politicize such incidents. Reacting to visits from Bhujbal and Pankaja Munde, he stated they were exploiting the tragedy for political gain and that his sympathy lay with the bereaved family.