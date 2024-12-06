Manoj Jarange Issues Ultimatum to Maharashtra Government Over Maratha Reservation by January 5

The grand oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government was held in a spectacular manner at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Devendra Fadnavis took the oath as Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde as Deputy Chief Minister, and Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister. Immediately after the ceremony, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis headed to the Ministry, where the first cabinet meeting of the Mahayuti government was held under his leadership.

Speaking at a press conference following the meeting, Devendra Fadnavis addressed a range of questions. Regarding the Maratha reservation issue, he stated that the facts had already been presented in the state assembly. He clarified that the previous government had informed the Center about the lack of available data, and a lot of action had been taken since then. A supportive affidavit was filed in the court, and the matter is currently under consideration. Fadnavis emphasized that the state government had tried to provide justice to the Maratha community in the past and would continue to do so in the future.

In response to this, Manoj Jarange, a key figure in the Maratha reservation movement, issued a new ultimatum to the Mahayuti government. He warned that the Marathas would stand together with great strength and would not back down. He acknowledged that the new government had been formed and wished them well, but stressed that the issues of the people, particularly the Maratha community, must be addressed. He stated that while the government may not see the unrest in society, there is a powerful latent wave, and if the leaders fail to recognize it, they will be shocked.

Manoj Jarange gave the Mahayuti government a deadline of January 5 to resolve the Maratha reservation issue. He insisted that the government should amend the 2004 ordinance and implement it. Additionally, he called for the withdrawal of cases filed against lakhs of children in the Hyderabad Gazette, Satara State, and Bombay Government Gazettes. Jarange made it clear that this was an instruction, not just a request, urging the government to act swiftly to resolve these longstanding issues.