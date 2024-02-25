Manoj Jarange-Patil Alleges Fadnavis Trying to Diminish Maratha Influence In the State

On Sunday, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil accused Maharashtra's deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, of seeking to diminish Maratha influence in the state. Jarange-Patil is advocating for all Marathas to be classified as Kunbi, a caste within Maharashtra's OBC category. He alleged that Fadnavis is conspiring against him and threatened to march to the deputy chief minister's residence in Mumbai.

DCM Fadnavis wants my sacrifice. I will go to his Sagar bungalow. Fadnavis wants to finish Maratha community”, said Jarange-Patil.He also alleged that Fadnavis conspired against him and Marathas.“Devendra Fadnavis wants to end the influence of Maratha community in state and creating hurdles in implementation of Sage-Soyare notification.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar are helpless before Fadnavis. Nothing can happen in the state without the wish of Fadnavis. Fadnavis also using divide and rule politics in Maratha community, and he was the mastermind behind fake allegations by Ajay Baraskar”, said Jarange-Patil. Baraskar has alleged that Jarange-Patil had struck a deal with the government and changed his demands. Jarange-Patil on Sunday addressed his supporters and accused Fadnavis of encouraging people against him.