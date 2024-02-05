Manoj Jarange Patil Announces Fast Unto Death from Feb 10 for Implementation of Maratha Reservation Act

Manoj Jarange Patil, who fought a big fight for the Maratha reservation, has become aggressive once again. Manoj Jarange Patil will sit on a fast unto death again from February 10. Today, Manoj Jarange Patil held a press conference in Antarwali Sarati. This time, many traps were put up to make the Maratha reservation movement a failure, but we have foiled them. Now there is a conspiracy to crush the protests by putting up another trap," said Manoj Jarange Patil.

Manoj Jarange Patil claimed that some people who speak on social media have taken supari from some leaders of the ruling and opposition parties to speak against him. "Some 10-20 people in Maharashtra keep talking about the government and opposition parties. They keep asking on social media what they got and what they didn't get from the protests. But this fight is not for them. This fight is for the Maratha community. People in the ruling and opposition parties are speaking deliberately. If they don't keep quiet from here on out, I will reveal their names along with their parties", he said.

He further commented, "they are trying to sideline me. I don't back down until my crores of Maratha brothers tell me. They're starting to sneak in for credit for no reason. What has not happened in 70 to 75 years has happened today and some leaders and leaders working in the society are burning with jealousy. Their biggest problem is that the boy from a poor family is fighting for the Marathas. He's not being managed, He can't be even broken, what's going to happen to us? That's the question they're asking".

"The government's decision will benefit 60 lakh Maratha folks. Some ruling people are taking credit on social media. I appeal to them not to take credit, it is all a credit to the Marathas. As many as 54 lakh records have been found, all of which will get reservations. The government was not issuing an ordinance on relatives. However, the Maratha agitation triggered the government's activities. While amending the law, notifications have to be issued and issued by the government. Legislation is scheduled for Feb. 15. So the Marathas went to Mumbai and brought reservation," said Manoj Jarange Patil.

Jarange Patil also announced that he will go on an indefinite hunger strike on The 10th for the implementation of the act. "Wherever I sit, I speak only on the Maratha reservation. If I wanted to do anything else in four walls, I would have gone home through the back door. Why would I be among the people? ", Manoj Jarange Patil also raised the question.