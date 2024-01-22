Manoj Jarange Patil Expresses Joy Over Ayodhya Ceremony, Vows to Visit Once Maratha Reservation is Granted

Ayodhya: India celebrated the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ayodhya Ram temple on Monday, marking the culmination of a decades-long campaign to build a temple to the Hindu god Rama at the site of his purported birthplace.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries from across India, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers, religious leaders, and celebrities.

In Ahmednagar, Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil expressed his happiness over the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. He said that he had visited the Ram temple in Ahmednagar and offered prayers to Lord Rama.

"Today is a day of great joy for all Indians," Jarange Patil said. "After many years of waiting, Lord Rama has finally arrived in Ayodhya. This is a day of immense pride for the Hindu community."

He also said that he would visit Ayodhya for darshan once the Maratha reservation is granted.

Prime Minister Modi also expressed his happiness over the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. He said that the day marked the fulfillment of a dream for millions of Indians.