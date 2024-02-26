Manoj Jarange Patil: Govt Should Stop Playing Tricks, Will Explain Stand on Hunger Strike in the Evening

Jalna: "You stop playing tricks and work on Sagesoyre notification. Don't let the Marathas get upset. You can't afford it," said Manoj Jarange Patil while stating that he will explain his stand on hunger strike in the evening.

"Organise chain hunger strikes and sit-in sit-in sit-ins in villages. Don't carry out arson. A chain hunger strike will also begin in Antarwali Sarati, where four people will sit on a hunger strike every day. The government should stop tricking us now. Stop collecting people, and making them talk through the media. Don't use people. It won't create your political career. We will make a clear point at 5 pm today. The chief minister and the deputy chief minister should not take the resentment of the Marathas. On the first day of the Cabinet today, implement the Sagsoire Ordinance, withdraw cases in the state, and take the Gazette of Hyderabad. No matter how much pressure is put on me, I will not back down from these demands." Jarange Patil stated.

