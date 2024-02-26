Manoj Jarange Postpones Hunger Strike, Plans Tour Across Maharashtra

As per the demand of the community members, the hunger strike will be suspended on the 17th day and the chain hunger strike will be started. Due to the curfew, the citizens cannot come to the Antrawali and Sarati. So, Jarange will go to every village in the state and interact with the community members. Speaking to the media, Manoj Jarange Patil stated that he will not back down until the implementation of Sagesoraya.

At night, there were 5000 women and 25000 people gathered, aiming to instigate action during the night. A verbal confrontation between the police and the Marathas could have led to further escalation. Any use of force, whether at night or in the morning, would have ignited the Marathas in the state. The initial provocation was by Fadnavis and remains part of their strategy. No cases were dropped despite the responses received. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Deputy Chief Ministers must prevent angering the Marathas and act promptly. A scheme to incite riots in the state was thwarted, as Jarange pointed out.



Manoj Jarange Accused Devendra Fadnavis Is Trying to Kill Him.

Earlier, Jarange claimed that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was plotting against him, prompting to head from Antarwali to Sagar Bungalow (Deputy CM residence) in Mumbai. However, feeling unwell on the way, he halted for the night in Bhamberi village. The next morning, despite planning to proceed to Mumbai to meet Fadnavis, Jarange returned to Antarwali Sarati following pleas from supporters and the police.

What is 'Sage Soyare'?



'Sage Soyare' is a Marathi term which means 'relatives from the family tree'. As per the Maharashtra government notification, 'Sage soyare' includes “relatives of an applicant's father, grandfather, great-grandfather and in earlier generations forming out of marriages within the same caste.