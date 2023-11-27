Many industrialists eager to set up plants in Gadchiroli: Eknath Shinde

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that numerous industrialists are keen to establish plants in Gadchiroli, a location that was once associated with apprehension due to the threat of Left Wing Extremism.

Speaking at the muhurat of a film on his mentor Anand Dighe, the CM said one industrial house has set up a skill development centre in Gadchiroli and it will train around 5,000 people to create job opportunities.

The Surajgad mines project currently employs around 10,000 individuals, and the government has received a proposal for the establishment of a steel plant that is expected to create job opportunities for at least 20,000 people.

At least 10 to 12 industrialists are eager to set up plants in Gadchiroli. These plans are in the pipeline, Shinde said. Referring to the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, which is operational between Vidarbha's largest city and Nashik, the CM said all efforts were being taken to make the route accident free. So far, more than 50 lakh vehicles have used the route, he added.