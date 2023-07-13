Many opposed to allotment of finance to Ajit Pawar says, Bachchu Kadu

Bacchu Kadu and few legislators from the chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have opposed plans to allot the finance portfolio to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, considering their previous experiences in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.Many have openly expressed that the cream and powerful portfolios should not be given to Pawar and other leaders. “Many are opposed to Ajit Pawar getting the finance portfolio. Because what happened in the MVA government. What if he again treated the Sena MLAs like he did as finance minister in MVA,” the Prahar Janshakti MLA said.

Many have openly expressed that the cream and powerful portfolios should not be given to Pawar and other leaders. “Many are opposed to Ajit Pawar getting the finance portfolio. Because what happened in the MVA government. What if he again treated the Sena MLAs like he did as finance minister in MVA,” the Prahar Janshakti MLA said. Kadu said that, “every MLA feels that way and four or five of them also told me that if the finance portfolio goes to Ajit Pawar again, he will again give more funds to NCP MLAs and less to others. So everyone thinks that the finance ministry should not be given to Ajit Pawar,” claimed Kadu. The finance portfolio, which is currently held by Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, is not the only bone of contention over the deadlock over the allotment of portfolios, Shinde-led Sena MLAs are also opposed to NCP MLA Aditi Tatkare getting the guardian ministership of Raigad district. NCP spokesperson Suraj Chavhan told the media that NCP had a vast experience of handling the finance and planning portfolios and Shinde and Fadnavis would bestow them with the opportunity to look after the ministry. “NCP is committed to Maharashtra’s development,” he said while responding to Kadu.