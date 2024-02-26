Maratha Agitation: Bus Set on Fire in Tirthpuri, Curfew Imposed in Ambad District

Jalna: Curfew has been imposed in Ambad taluka of Jalna district from 1 am on Sunday on the orders of the district collector. At the same time, five people, including an associate of Manoj Jarange, were detained by the police overnight. Meanwhile, a bus (number MH14- BT 1822) was set on fire at Tirthapuri (Ghansawangi).

In a meeting held on Sunday, Manoj Jarange Patil made allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and marched towards Sagar bungalow in Mumbai. They traveled from Antarwali Sarati to Bhamberi and stopped at Bhamberi village on Sunday night at the request of community members. From there, he will go to Paithan, Bidkin, Gangapur, Yeola, Nashik, Thane and Mumbai on Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, curfew has been imposed in Ambad taluka on Sunday midnight on the orders of the district collector. Five persons, including an associate of Manoj Jarange, were detained by the police last night. A large contingent of police has been deployed in Bhamberi village and barricades have been put up at 11 places coming to Bhamberi village.

Curfew orders will also be applicable to shops and establishments. No weapons, inflammable substances, or explosives of any kind can be carried with them.

Exemptions:

1. Government/Semi-Government Offices.

2. Schools/colleges

3. Traffic on national highways and other routes.

4. Milk distribution.

5. Establishments managing drinking water supply and sewage drainage.

