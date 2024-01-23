Maratha Caste Survey to Begin from Today Across Maharashtra

Kolhapur: A survey aimed at assessing the social and economic status of Marathas and other open-category communities in Maharashtra has sparked controversy due to its inclusion of several sensitive and potentially divisive questions.

The Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission (MSBCC) will begin the survey on Tuesday, January 23. It includes 154 questions spread across 35 pages, with three additional tables seeking detailed information on respondents' families and backgrounds.

The stated purpose of the survey is to gather data that will inform the MSBCC's recommendations on the controversial issue of Maratha reservation in education and employment. Reservations, aimed at uplifting historically disadvantaged communities, are a sensitive topic in India and often ignite heated debate.

However, several questions included in the survey have raised concerns due to their perceived bias and offensive nature. Queries such as "Which caste is considered inferior to yours?" and "In your community, is it customary to give dowry at weddings?" perpetuate stereotypes and risk exacerbating existing tensions between different castes.

Beyond their potentially inflammatory nature, some critics also question the survey's overall design. For example, one question asks respondents to choose between three options for treating a dog bite: consulting a doctor, seeking the help of a tantric (a traditional healer), or applying home remedies. Critics argue that such questions paint a misleading picture of the communities being surveyed and suggest a lack of understanding of their contemporary practices.

The MSBCC defends the survey, stating it is crucial to gather comprehensive data on the social and economic conditions of Marathas and other open-category communities. They emphasize their commitment to designing a sensitive and inclusive survey tool.

Despite their assertions, the controversy surrounding the survey casts a shadow over its legitimacy and raises questions about its potential impact. Whether the MSBCC's survey successfully achieves its stated goals or further fuels social fragmentation remains to be seen. The coming weeks and months are likely to witness heated debates and scrutiny of the survey's findings