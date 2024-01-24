Maratha Kranti Morcha Organizers Grapple with Last-Minute Nod and Unanswered Questions

Navi Mumbai's Maratha Kranti Morcha organizers are in a fix after finally securing permission from authorities late Tuesday night. The march, led by prominent Maratha quota advocate Manoj Jarange-Patil, faces logistical hurdles with just hours to go before thousands of supporters arrive.As of Wednesday afternoon, no final decision had been made regarding the procession route. Vinod Pokharkar, Navi Mumbai Maratha Kranti Morcha coordinator, expressed disappointment with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for initially neglecting their requests for essential facilities like water and toilets. Pokharkar said that they will manage food and accommodation but the facility of water and toilets is not possible for them. “The local body has that kind of manpower and infrastructure to make available a temporary facility of toilets,” said Pokharkar, adding that lakhs of supporters will come and in case, there is no adequate arrangement of toilets, it will be difficult. “Around 40 percent of supporters will be women,” he said.

Jarange-Patil, who has been advocating for reservation for the Maratha community from the OBC quota, is presently leading a procession towards Mumbai, accompanied by thousands of supporters. The march commenced in Jalna district on January 20 and is scheduled to reach in Navi Mumbai on January 25. For the preparation, the Maratha Kranti Morcha has set a war room at the administrative building of APMC. “It was only on Tuesday night, the municipal commissioner gave us time to discuss the necessary help from the local body,” said Pokharkar. While the accommodation for women has been arranged at CIDCO Exhibition Center, a facility has been made available at Ganesh Tandel ground in Karave for men. In addition, the Onion-Potato market will also be used for accommodating the supporters. Sadhana Dhawale, coordinator for women wing of Maratha Kranti Morcha informed that all the local women supporters have been asked to bring one meal with them. Women from Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan and Palghar will come with addition for other supporters gathering in Navi Mumbai. Meanwhile, 50% reserved beds have been reserved in each hospital. In addition, a medical team will be stationed every 2 km along the march route. On January 26, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Vashi, the Morcha plans to hoist the tricolor, with lakhs of people participating before proceeding to Mumbai, as stated by Vinod Pokharkar.

APMC Market to Remain Shut

The supply of essential commodities will be affected on January 25 and 26 as the market will be closed. While on January 25, the market will be closed to support Maratha Kranti Morcha, there will be a holiday on January 26. The market will partially operate on January 26. The supply of green vegetables will be affected severely, informed APMC administration.

No Movement of Heavy Vehicle

The Navi Mumbai Traffic police have issued a notification and prohibited the movement of heavy vehicles in the city to facilitate the Maratha Kranti Morcha. As per the notification, from 12.01 am of January 25 to 24 pm of January 26, the movement of heavy vehicles and parking in the city have been prohibited.



