Maratha-Kunbi Notification: 266 Mantralaya Employees At Work During Holidays

Mumbai: A special session for the Maratha reservation will be held on February 20. In view of this, there has been a lot of movement in government ministries. Work is also underway on the notification issued for the Maratha Kunbi reservation and has continued on consecutive holidays like Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. There are 266 officers and staff working on it.

On January 26, the Social Justice Department issued a notification to amend the Caste Certificates and Verification of Caste Certificates Act, 2000 Rules, 2012. Objections/suggestions were invited by February 16. The social justice department has received around 4 lakh objections in this regard. The data is being classified. Information related to the name, address, mobile number, village, and taluka district of the applicant is being collected.



Offices of social justice and special assistance department, general administration department, food civil supplies department, other backward Bahujan welfare departments, and Divyang department have been kept open. Sumant Bhange, secretary of the Department of Social Justice, is constantly reviewing the work.



Interestingly, all these activities are being video-recorded. The dining room was kept open to avoid inconvenience to the staff present at the mantralaya on the holidays. The central post office at the entrance of the ministry has also been kept open.

