Maratha, Kunbi Students Can Apply for State Govt Scholarship for Education Abroad, Application Deadline Extended by Feb 15

Nagpur: The Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (Sarathi) has announced a scholarship scheme for Maratha, Kunbi, Kunbi-Maratha, and Maratha-Kunbi students to pursue higher education abroad. Interested students are invited to apply by Feb. 15.

Sarathi Sanstha, which works for the social, educational, and economic development of the Maratha, Kunbi, Kunbi-Maratha, and Maratha-Kunbi communities, has announced this scholarship scheme for the students of this community to complete higher education abroad. The deadline to apply under the scheme has been extended till February 15. Harish Bhamre, deputy managing director of Nagpur divisional office of Sarathi, has appealed to interested students to take advantage of this scheme. Details of the scholarship scheme are available on Sarathi's www.sarthi.maharashtra.gov.in website.