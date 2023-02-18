Kerala CM slams Jamaat-e-Islami for meeting with RSS, seeks clarification

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday slammed Jamaat-e-Islami for holding dialogues with RSS and said that its argument that there is a need for a dialogue beyond differences with the Sangh Parivar reveals the Muslim organisation's "hypocrisy".

Hitting out at the dialogue that took place last month in Delhi, Vijayan said that Jamaat-e-Islami leadership should clarify what was discussed with the RSS and what was the content of the meeting.

"The logic of Jamaat-e-Islami that the RSS is an organization that can be reformed and transformed through dialogue is like thinking that a leopard's print can be washed away by bathing it. What is even more strange that their argument that the discussion was held to present the common problems of the Indian minorities before the RSS which controls the country's administration," he said.

"Who gave Jamaat-e-Islam the complete right of minorities? Whatever the content of the discussion, it is not to help the minorities of the country. Protection of minorities means protection of secularism. Are these organizers who do not know who is disrupting it? How can secularism and minority protection be possible if we negotiate with such people?" the Chief Minister added.

Vijayan said that the "secular community" in the country is fighting hard against the "extreme Hindutva politics" of the RSS.

"At this point, such actions are in favour of the RSS agenda. There is no need for further proof that the communal organisations are helping each other to fight against secularism and democratic value," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

