Maratha leader Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

Vinayak Mete, the head of the Shiv Sangram Party, passed away in an accident as per media reports. At 5.30 am, Vinayak Mete's car was involved in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Vinayak Mete was one of two people who sustained injuries. He passed away while receiving care at the MGM Hospital.

