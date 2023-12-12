Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil hospitalised in Beed after feeling uneasy during rally

Manoj Jarange-Patil, a key figure in the Maratha agitation, faced health issues after a public gathering in Ambajogai on Monday. Speaking at a large public meeting at Makni-Karajgaon around noon, he suddenly felt weak and sat down on the stage. He was promptly admitted to Thorat Hospital in Beed district, where he was diagnosed with diabetes problems. Despite medical advice to rest, Jarange-Patil, currently on a tour to gain support for Maratha reservation, insists on continuing his planned activities.

Earlier, Jarange-Patil gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government, demanding the announcement of Maratha quotas within the OBC Kunbi Caste category by December 24. If not met, he threatens to lead a siege on Mumbai, escalating the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation.

On Monday, Jarange-Patil targeted Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of causing discord among Maratha leaders. The BJP's Maharashtra unit responded, cautioning Patil against targeting Fadnavis and highlighting potential repercussions from the Maratha community. Expressing disappointment, Jarange-Patil noted a shift in his trust toward Fadnavis, accusing him of attempting to create division within the Maratha leadership. Allegedly influenced by BJP leaders opposing the Maratha reservation, Jarange-Patil emphasized their proximity to Fadnavis, suggesting interference in the community's cause.

Jarange-Patil urged Fadnavis to avoid negative influence on Maratha leaders and called for the Deputy Chief Minister to clarify his stance on cases against Maratha youths. Emphasizing the community's commitment to peace, Jarange-Patil called for Fadnavis to rein in his leaders and address the concerns raised by Maratha protestors.