Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Patil Declares End of Protest as Government Accepts Request

The protest has concluded as our plea has been acknowledged," stated Manoj Patil, an activist advocating for Maratha reservation. Emphasizing that the Maharashtra government has granted their request, he declared the end of the protest.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde has done a good job. Our protest is now over. Our request has been accepted. We will accept the letter from him. I will drink juice by the hands of the chief minister tomorrow (Saturday), Patil said while addressing a press conference on Friday night.



Manoj Patil, addressing the demand for issuing Kunbi certificates to the identified 54 lakh individuals, stated that these certificates would be provided imminently. He cautioned the state government on Friday, insisting on the issuance of a Government Resolution concerning the Maratha quota. He warned of a potential march towards Mumbai on Saturday morning if their demands remained unmet. Additionally, he called upon the Maharashtra government to retract all police cases related to the quest for Maratha reservation in the state.