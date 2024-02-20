Maratha Quota Bill: Former MP Haribhau Rathod Says Govt Failed at Maratha Reservation

The state government has called a special session today to provide reservation to the Maratha community. Earlier, the state cabinet had approved the report submitted by the Backward Classes Commission. According to this, the Maratha community will be given 10 percent reservation in jobs and education in the state. The Cabinet, headed by Eknath Shinde, has approved the call of the Backward Classes Commission before the special session.

Former MP Haribhau Rathod has reacted to the state government's decision. "Manoj Jarange Patil's demand was for reservation from the OBC category and sage-soyre meant proof of being Kunbi. Both these demands have been ignored. Jarange Patil's demand for reservation from OBC is legal, durable (and constitutional). However, the government cannot provide reservations. This government has completely failed," Rathore said.

Meanwhile, Manoj Jarange Patil has also expressed his dissatisfaction with the issue. Patil said all the MLAs should take a supporting role in the implementation of the Sagsoire doctrine in the session today. "The Cabinet has approved separate reservations. We are not opposed to this reservation. Anyone who wants to take advantage of this reservation will take it. Very few people want such a reservation, not everyone needs it. But there are five to six crore Marathas here. They want a sustainable reservation. Because it will apply to both the state and the Centre."

"There is no trust in the separate reservation given by the government. This reservation is like building a kutcha house. We don't want such sloppy businesses. We want a reservation from the OBC category. We're going to wait for today. We'll see if we take up the issue of relatives in the session. If nothing happens today, the agitation will be announced from tomorrow," Jarange Patil said.