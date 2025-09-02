Maratha Quota: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts After Manoj Jarange Ends Hunger Strike, Says...

The Maharashtra government accepted the demands of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil. The government also issued a government resolution (GR) under the Hyderabad Gazette. Manoj Jarange Patil ended his hunger strike immediately after receiving a copy of the GR. After the strike was withdrawn, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reacted to the development. He said the decision was in the interest of the Maratha community. Fadnavis added that despite criticism and opposition, he has always worked for the welfare of all communities and will continue to do so in the future.

"I am happy that this hunger strike has ended here today and I would especially like to congratulate our cabinet sub-committee, who did a very good job on this and both my colleagues, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar... Their most important demand was that the Hyderabad Gazetteer should be implemented. We had no other opinion on that matter, but with that demand, their point was that you should implement it for everyone at once, so we tried to explain to them that a reservation is not for a group, it is for an individual and the individual has to ask for a reservation. Therefore, such a decision cannot be taken. Some proof has to be given for it. This Hyderabad Gazetteer will be useful as proof, because if the name of their grandfather or great-grandfather is there in the Hyderabad Gazetteer in this Kunbi caste, then they will get its benefit, and according to the rules, they will get its certificate. They will be able to get reservation," Maharashtra CM said as quoted by ANI.

"I always believe that when you are in politics, sometimes people bless you, sometimes people abuse you, sometimes garland you, sometimes even throw stones at you. I have maintained my stand from the very first day that we will not let such a dispute happen between Maratha and OBC anywhere. The decision we will take will not be a decision to take from one and give it to the other. We will make an equal decision for both. We will make a decision that benefits both parties, and I believe we have done so. Today, I am pleased that we were able to make a good decision, which will greatly benefit the Maratha community on a large scale," he added.