Maratha quota protest turns violent in Beed: MSRTC bus set ablaze in Georai, three detained

Protests Held Statewide in Support of Maratha Community Against Police Lathi Charge in Jalna, Some Demonstrations Turn Violent. In Beed on Wednesday night, Maratha Protesters Set Fire to a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus at the Georai depot.

According to reports in Saam, the bus in question was carrying passengers from Aurangabad to Ahmadpur in Latur. Upon reaching Georai, certain protesters began chanting slogans. They disembarked the passengers from the MSRTC bus and proceeded to set it on fire. In response, the police have detained three individuals, and the search for others is ongoing.

Media reports indicate that the Maratha Kranti Morcha has called for a 'chakka jam' in Beed district today to protest the incident in Jalna district. Similar protests have also taken place on the Dhule-Solapur highway, Beed-Ahmednagar, Beed-Parli, Majalgaon-Parbhani, Kalyan-Visakhapatnam, Khamgaon-Pandharpur, Ahmedpur-Patoda, and other significant village roads within the district.