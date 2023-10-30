Maratha quota stir: Sunil Tatkare urges Maratha youth to not resort to suicide

Sunil Tatkare, the former minister and current state chief of the NCP's Ajit Pawar faction, has urged the Maratha youth to not resort to suicide asking for patience stating that the government is committed to Maratha reservation. He emphasized that the government remains dedicated to fulfilling the Maratha reservation, and he also confirmed that his party is pushing for an imminent cabinet expansion.

Speaking on the raging Maratha reservation demand for which protest fasts have been undertaken all over the state and political leaders have been banned from entry in villages, he said, There is unrest with respect to the Maratha reservation issue. NCP’s stand has always been that the reservation should be given within the legal parameters without harming the interest of the OBCs.

According to a report of Hindustan Times, Appealing to the community in the wake of several suicides, he said, I appeal to the youth not to resort to suicide. The life of the youth is not just of their family but important for the society was well. They need to be patients as the government is taking legal recourse.

Regarding the prolonged delay in resolving the issue that has caused distress within the community, Sunil Tatkare stated, The reservation was initially sanctioned during the Congress-NCP government when I served as a minister, and a committee led by Narayan Rane had put forth recommendations. However, it did not withstand the scrutiny of the High Court. The same scenario unfolded when the Fadnavis government attempted to implement it, but the Supreme Court rejected the proposal.