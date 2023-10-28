Maratha reservation: Another man dies by suicide in Beed, third such case in district

In a tragic turn of events, a man demanding reservations for Marathas in jobs and education reportedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Beed district. This incident marks the third such case in the district where individuals supporting the Maratha Reservation have taken their own lives.

The incident unfolded at 11:30 pm when Shatrughan Kashid climbed a water tank to show his support for the ongoing agitation led by Manoj Jarange Patil, who is advocating for the Maratha reservation. For two hours, Shatrughan raised slogans and expressed his desire to speak with Jarange Patil. Despite a conversation with Patil and efforts by the police to persuade him otherwise, Shatrughan remained resolute in his demand and tragically ended his life by jumping into the water tank.

Last week, in a separate incident, a 45-year-old Maratha quota activist died by suicide in Mumbai's Bandra area. He left behind a note urging fellow community members to continue the fight for their cause. Sunil Kawale took his own life by tying himself to an electricity pole on a flyover before jumping off.

Manoj Jarange spoke out on Friday, alleging that the state government is opposed to providing reservations for the Maratha community. He claimed, "It's a conspiracy by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to hinder the progress of the Marathas." This statement highlights the ongoing tensions surrounding the Maratha reservation issue in Maharashtra.