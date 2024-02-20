Maratha Reservation Bill Tabled by CM Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday, February 20, tabled a draft bill proposing a 10% reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs in the state Legislative Assembly. This marks a significant development in the long-standing issue of the Maratha quota.

The bill for the 10% Maratha quota that the Mahayuti government of Eknath Shinde approved on Tuesday is similar to the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018, introduced by the then Devendra Fadnavis government.

This is the third time in a decade that the state has introduced legislation for the Maratha quota. The decision to convene a special session was prompted by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who is on a hunger strike at Antarwali Saarati village in Jalna district.