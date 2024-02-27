Maratha Reservation Implementation Starts: Government Decision Gazetted for February 26

The Maratha reservation law, passed in a special state legislature session, took effect on February 26, granting the Maratha community a 10% reservation in government jobs and education.

The bill, approved unanimously, established a separate quota within the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) category for Marathas. Following legislative passage, the Governor signed the bill into law, prompting the issuance of a government resolution, citation, and official gazette notification.

This reservation applies only to new government job openings and educational admissions starting February 26, 2024, onwards. Ongoing recruitment processes remain unaffected.

This is a breaking news, more details awaited...