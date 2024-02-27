Maratha Reservation Implementation Starts: Government Decision Gazetted for February 26
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 27, 2024 06:35 PM2024-02-27T18:35:27+5:302024-02-27T18:37:24+5:30
The Maratha reservation law, passed in a special state legislature session, took effect on February 26, granting the Maratha community a 10% reservation in government jobs and education.
The bill, approved unanimously, established a separate quota within the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) category for Marathas. Following legislative passage, the Governor signed the bill into law, prompting the issuance of a government resolution, citation, and official gazette notification.
राज्यात मराठा आरक्षणाच्या अंमलबजावणीला सुरुवात...#MarathaReservation#maharashtranewspic.twitter.com/XEZn8723fF— Rahul Maknikar (@maknikar09) February 27, 2024
This reservation applies only to new government job openings and educational admissions starting February 26, 2024, onwards. Ongoing recruitment processes remain unaffected.
