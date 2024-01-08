Maratha Reservation: Jarange Patil slams Ajit Pawar, says he has betrayed the community

Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil strongly criticized Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during a rally in Dombivli, accusing him of betraying the Maratha community. Patil highlighted Pawar's initial support for Maratha reservation, contrasting it with recent statements that suggest otherwise. He emphasized Pawar's alleged betrayal, stating, "You claimed support, but your recent words reveal otherwise. Your affection for Baramati is evident, yet you've let down the Marathas once more."

Furthermore, Patil accused Pawar of abandoning former Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, symbolically expressing this as "putting your arm around Bhujbal's shoulder and walking away," adding a warning that "the Marathas won't forget this."

Patil also urged the Maratha community to abstain from participating in protests supported by non-affiliated individuals or groups, emphasizing that this movement aims to address the issues of impoverished Marathas and not to raise funds.

Responding to Prakash Ambedkar's suggestion that Marathas accept OBC reservation rather than seeking separate reservation, Patil stressed the Maratha community's identification within the OBC category and the discovery of their records there. He asserted, "We'll seek reservation within the OBC category as our records align. Choosing separate reservation while our records are within OBC would be a betrayal. We're resolute on this stance. We expect solidarity and support from our community; it's our earnest request."