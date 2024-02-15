Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange-Patil Drinks Water After 6 Days, Hunger Strike to Continue

Today is the sixth day of Manoj Jarange Patil's fast-unto-death and Jarange's condition is deteriorating. On Wednesday morning, he suffered from a nosebleed. He also had a severe weakness, yet he refused to be checked by medical officers for treatment of water. However, doctors had requested him to take saline as he had been without food and water for the last five days. He eventually agreed to the request and took saline. However, as his condition worsened in the middle of the night, he drank water at the request of Maratha community members, journalists, and doctors.

However, their hunger strike continues. Everyone had begged him to get water and treatment. However, he flatly refused. This left the women and brothers present emotionally. The influx of community members is increasing in The Antarwali Sarati and the villagers stayed awake for the night. There are also concerns about Jarange's health.

Special session on February 20

The decision to hold a special session for the Maratha reservation was finally approved in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday and the session will be held on February 20. A bill on the Maratha reservation is likely to be passed. A notification in this regard is also likely to become law in the session. Manoj Jarange-Patil is back on a hunger strike as there is confusion over the implementation of the draft definition of relatives in the Maratha-Kunbi reservation. This is likely to increase the anger of Maratha protesters against the state government.

In view of this, the state government has decided to call a special session of the legislature on February 20.

What did Jarange Say?

Jarange warned that another Sri Lanka will be seen in Maharashtra and that he will not back down till the Sagesoire ordinance is implemented. "It is the responsibility of the government to implement the ordinance. The chief minister and deputy chief minister Fadanvis are pushing the responsibility onto one another. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has nothing to do with this. They are backing up Bhujbal. I will not take water until the ordinance is implemented. Will the government remain in Maharashtra after I lose my life? People will go to the homes of MLAs, MPs and ministers.", he said. Jarange-Patil also warned that not a single meeting of the Prime Minister will be allowed in Maharashtra.