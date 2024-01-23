Maratha Reservation Protest: Manoj Jarange Patil Threatens to Go On Hunger Strike From January 26

Shivba Sanghatana leader and Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has threatened to go on a hunger strike starting from January 26 (Republic Day 2024) if his demands are not fulfilled. Jarange Patil has once again initiated the fight for reservation from Antarawali Sarati on January 20 and is proceeding to Mumbai via Ahmednagar. Jarang's procession reached Pune today and will stay in Pimpri Chinchwad till tomorrow. Prior to that, various government officials are being sent to convince him.

Jarange-Patil's procession will enter Sangvi Phata on Wednesday morning, following the route Chapekar Chowk Chinchwadgaon via Rakshak Chowk, Jagtap Dairy, Kalewadi Phata, Dange Chowk, Padamji Paper Mill. Subsequently, the protestors will go to Lonavala via Chinchwad station- Khandoba temple, Nigdi via Akurdi, Bhakti-Shakti group Shilpa via Talegaon. Initially, the government attempted to halt their rally when he reached Pune, officials requested him to reconsider his decision. However, Jarange Patil affirmed that he is resolute in his decision.

Jarange's procession commenced from Ranjangaon and stopped at Kharadi via Koregaon Bhima on Nagar Road. From there, this padayatra will go through Kharadi Bypass- Pune Station- Aundh Village- Rakshak Society- Kalewadi Phata- Dange Chowk- Chinchwad Station- Akurdi- Nigdi Dehur Road - (via Old Expressway)- Lonavala. The rally is receiving an enthusiastic response from the Maratha community, and arrangements are being made for the accommodation, food, and other necessities for the participants. Jarange Patil arrived in Pune today and will leave Pune for Mumbai tomorrow. Earlier, the Divisional Commissioner and District Collector met with him and attempted to reach an understanding.

Officials requested Jarange to consider their decision, indicating that they were going to discuss with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. However, Jarange remained firm on his decision, stating that if Maratha Reservation is not granted in two days, he will go on a hunger strike from January 26. He emphasized that he will go on a hunger strike whether the government gives permission or not. Thus, it is evident that Jarange is determined to proceed with his decision to go on a hunger strike.

The Pune City Transport Department has announced traffic diversions starting from 3 p.m. on the 23rd. All types of traffic bound for Ahmednagar will be diverted, and vehicles traveling from Kolhapur and Satara on the Mumbai Pune highway in Pune city and heading to Ahmednagar will be rerouted. These diversions are implemented via Katraj Khadimshin Chowk Mantarwadi Fata Hadapsar using Solapur Road to Kedgaon Chauphula via Shirur. Later, all types of vehicles headed to Ahmednagar via Wagholi Lonikand will be diverted from Theur Phata Solapur Road to Kedgaon Chauphula via Navara to Shirur.