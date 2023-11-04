Maratha reservation: State govt delegation hands over GR copy to Manoj Jarange Patil

In a significant development, a delegation from the Maharashtra Government, including Ministers Sandipan Bhumre and Atul Save, handed over a Government resolution (GR) to Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Saturday. This move comes amid the ongoing Maratha quota row, with the government's aim to address the concerns of the Maratha community regarding reservation.

The Maratha activist agreed to call off his protest and gave the state two months' time to come good on its promise of reservation for the Maratha community. However, the activist insisted that he would remain unsatisfied until the Maratha community was guaranteed reservation within the state.

"I am very happy that Shinde Committee will now work across the state to provide reservations to the Maratha community. Because we started the movement and after that when the first report of Shinde Committee came, it was related to Marathwada only. However, now this committee is going to examine the Kunbi records across the state. That is why our strength will be doubled across the state" Manoj Jarange Patil said in a statement.

The issuance of Kunbi certificates, enabling reservation in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, has already commenced in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring justice for the Maratha community. Shinde explained, "The intentions of the government are clear that the Maratha community should get justice." He highlighted the efforts to address the anomalies identified during the process.

Appealing for non-political cooperation, CM Shinde requested support from other parties, emphasizing the need to avoid politicizing the issue. "This issue should not be politicized. We have taken this matter very seriously," he added.

The Maratha community's agitation gained momentum with quota activist Manoj Jarange initiating an indefinite hunger strike on October 25. However, following Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's assurance of a resolution, Jarange ended his fast. The Maratha reservation matter had witnessed several incidents of violence in recent days, underscoring the urgency and importance of a peaceful resolution.

As the Shinde Committee expands its scope to address Maratha reservations statewide, the hopes and expectations of the Maratha community are centered on the government's commitment to delivering justice and ensuring equal opportunities for all.