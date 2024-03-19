Marathi Language's Classical Status Hindered as Govt Report Deems Sanskrit its Sister Language: Historian

Mumbai: In 2013, a report was submitted to the Central government to declare Marathi as a classical language. The proposal is still pending after 11 years. Historian Sanjay Sonwani pointed out the flaws in the proposal, saying it does not meet the criteria for classical (Abhijat) status. The report claims that Sanskrit is the sister language of Marathi, which refutes the latter's claim on classicality. Therefore, the Marathi language cannot get the status of a classical language despite being independent.

Sonwani wrote to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Classical Status Follow-up Committee in this regard, demanding changes in the report. Considering the Indo-European language group theory, which is similar to the Aryanvansh theory, Marathi has been placed in the Middle Indo-European group and has been given a secondary position to Sanskrit. In the year 4 AD, Vimal Suri wrote 'Poumachariya', the earliest epic poem on Rama, in the Maharashtrian Prakrit. The report only makes a passing reference to this earliest epic on Rama.

While original literature is an important criterion of a classical language, it is unfortunate that this important literature gets excluded from interpretation and taken into account. The report does not mention that the age of the Maharashtri (Marathi) language is at least 3,000 years.