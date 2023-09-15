Marathwada Liberation Day and cabinet meeting In Aurangabad tomorrow; Check traffic advisory, routes to be avoided

Tomorrow, on September 16, the city will host various VIPs due to the Marathwada Liberation Day Amrit Mahotsav and a cabinet meeting. They will be engaged in several activities throughout the day.

To ensure the smooth movement of the public along these routes, the traffic police have opted to modify certain important routes and temporarily close others, thus preventing any hindrance.

Here are the routes to avoid during this period:

From 7 am to 10 am: Shahnoormia Dargah Chowk to Sutgirni Chowk.

From 7 am to 10 am: Bhadkal Gate to Annabhau Sathe Chowk.

From 9 am to 5 pm: Kranti Chowk, Ajabnagar, Bandu Vaidya Chowk, Savarkar Chowk, Nirala Bazar, Nageshwarwadi, Khadkeshwar T-point, Sanskrutik Mandal, Jubilee Park to Bhadkal Gate.

From 4 pm to 8 pm: Wockhardt T point to Lahuji Salve Chowk via Jai Bhavani Chowk, and Lahuji Salve Chowk to Kalagram (Blue Bell Society Chowk) and Kalagram to Ayush Paper Mill.

Due to the majority of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Amrit Mahotsav events being held at Kranti Chowk, the following closures will be in effect:

- The service road from Gopal T to Sillekhana.

- Kranti Chowk flyover.

- The western side of the Kranti Chowk flyover.

Note: These closures will be in place from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Parking arrangements: