Martial arts has been a true saviour: Disha Patani
By ANI | Published: December 15, 2021 07:58 PM2021-12-15T19:58:41+5:302021-12-15T20:11:06+5:30
On the occasion of World Martial Arts Day on Wednesday, actor Disha Patani, who has been learning martial arts for a long time now, opened up about how the sport has helped her.
"For me personally, Martial Arts has been a true saviour, when it comes to maintaining physical and mental wellness. It is a great form of exercise as it has a number of health benefits. From physical fitness to mental and physical enhancement, martial arts paves way for people to reach their peak potential. In my journey of self-actualisation, martial arts and kickboxing have played a crucial part, and I urge everyone to practice the arts," she shared.
Meanwhile, on the film front, Disha will be seen playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's 'KTina'.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor