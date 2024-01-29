Massive Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in Navi Mumbai's Pawane MIDC

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Pawane in Navi Mumbai on Monday evening, causing lakhs of rupees worth of damage.

According to reports, the fire started at the Darshan Chemicals factory on plot number A 39 at around 6:00 p.m. The fire quickly spread through the factory due to chemicals stored inside.

Fire broke out in a Chemical company in Pawane Midc, Navi Mumbai. Fire tenders are present at the spot.

Firefighters from the MIDC and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation arrived at the scene and began to extinguish the fire. However, the fire was large and caused extensive damage to the factory.

The fire also caused a thick plume of smoke to rise into the air, causing panic among residents. A crowd of onlookers gathered at the scene of the fire.

Earlier, a fire broke out at Anmol Tower building in Mumbai's Goregaon on January 24. The top floor of the tower caught the flame. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire. According to local MLA Vidya Thakur, renovation work was going on in the flat where the fire broke out for the last 6 months.

The fire is the latest in a series of fires that have occurred at the MIDC in recent months. Residents are demanding that the administration inspect fire safety systems at factories in the MIDC and take action against those who violate fire safety regulations.