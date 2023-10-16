Massive fire breaks out on Ahmednagar-Ashti train, no injuries reported

A major fire has broken out on the Ahmednagar-Ashti train in the Shiradoh area of Nagar taluka, Ahmednagar. Local authorities are currently exerting significant efforts to extinguish the flames, which have caused substantial damage to the train.

According to local media reports, this incident occurred on Monday, October 16, in the Shiradoh area of Nagar taluka. The fire was of such intensity that it produced plumes of smoke visible throughout the region. Both fire crews and the local administration rushed to the scene, working tirelessly to control the blaze. The precise cause of the fire is still under investigation, and fortunately, no injuries have been reported. However, the train itself has suffered substantial damage.