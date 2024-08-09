Massive Fire Devastates Keshavrao Bhosale Theatre in Kolhapur, Property Worth Crores Destroyed (Watch Video)

A significant fire erupted at the Keshavrao Bhosale Theatre in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, on Thursday night, resulting in extensive property damage estimated to be in the range of several crores of rupees. The fire broke out around 9:00 PM and swiftly engulfed the building, causing considerable destruction. Emergency services, including firefighters, responded promptly to the incident. Despite their efforts, the blaze continued to spread, leading to a large-scale operation to control and extinguish the flames.

#WATCH | Kolhapur, Maharashtra: A massive fire breaks out at Keshavrao Bhosale Theater. Fire tenders are at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/IIzUQz6URm — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2024

Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties or injuries. Visuals from the scene showed the theatre's structure engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing into the night sky. Rajesh Vinayakrao Kshirsagar, a Shiv Sena leader who arrived at the site, confirmed that efforts to control the fire are still underway. He reported that the damage to property is substantial, amounting to several crores of rupees. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.