Massive fire engulfs chemical company in Ambernath, casualties reported

A fire erupted at a chemical company located in Vadol MIDC, Ambernath. The company premises have been engulfed in flames, causing smoke to spread across the vicinity. Upon receiving the fire alert, the fire brigade promptly arrived at the scene.

According to the reports, a significant fire incident occurred at Blue Jet Health Care, a chemical company situated in Vadol village MIDC of Ambernath, in the afternoon. It is said that the fire outbreak was triggered by an explosion in one of the company's reactors, leading to a massive blaze engulfing the premises. Immediate action was taken, with fire tenders, police, and ambulances swiftly rushing to the scene.

The chemical has been dispersed extensively in the surrounding area, causing eye irritation and respiratory difficulties among the residents. Tragically, one person has lost their life due to asphyxiation, while four workers are in critical condition. The emission of yellow smoke from the company has instilled fear among the locals. In the aftermath of the explosion, employees from nearby chemical companies were frantically attempting to ensure their safety. Multiple fire tenders, around five to six, have been dispatched to the scene. However, even firefighters are experiencing the effects of the chemicals as they permeate the air. Currently, the situation is being managed with the use of masks.