Massive security deployment at Raigad Fort for 350th 'Shivrajyabhishek Sohala’

The 350th celebration of the ‘Shivrajyabhishek Sohala’ (Coronation) will take place at Raigad Fort from June 1st to June 7th. During this period, the fort is expected to witness the entry of hundreds of thousands of devotees and tourists. Keeping this in mind, a deployment of around 2,000 police personnel has been arranged within the premises of Raigad Fort. This security arrangement will be in effect for a period of seven days and twenty-four hours. As a result, Raigad Fort has currently acquired the form of a camp.

As per the state government's initiative, the grand and divine ‘Shivrajyabhishek Sohala’ (Coronation) is going to be celebrated in a magnificent manner. From June 1st to June 7th, various cultural programs have been organized at Raigad Fort. The majestic royal court has been set up on the grounds of the historical palace. During these days, there is a possibility of hundreds of thousands of devotees visiting the fort. Hence, the security arrangements at the fort have been intensified. Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant, several ministers from the state cabinet, and Raj Thackeray, the President of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), will be attending this event on June 2nd.

A total of 109 CCTV cameras have been installed at Raigad Fort. These CCTV cameras will monitor the activities at three different locations within and around the fort. Ten fixed CCTV cameras have been set up at various points within the fort to ensure continuous surveillance. Additionally, ten mobile CCTV cameras have been deployed to closely monitor the periphery of the fort.

To ensure the smooth flow of vehicles coming to Raigad Fort for the ‘Shivrajyabhishek Sohala’ ‘Shivrajyabhishek Sohala’, a parking facility has been set up at Konzar for 3,700 vehicles travelling via the Mahad route. Additionally, a parking area for 2,400 vehicles has been prepared at the Shivsrishti Maidan for vehicles coming through the Nizampur route. A free shuttle service operated by State Transport (ST) buses will be available from these parking areas to Pachad Naka. To provide information to the Shiva devotees visiting the fort, public announcement systems have been installed at 35 locations. Through these systems, the police administration will communicate important updates. For effective management of emergencies and crowd control, the police force has deployed 43 wireless message units and 150 walkie-talkie units.

A total of 200 police officers and 2,000 police personnel will be deployed in the police arrangements at Raigad Fort. This includes 4 Additional Superintendents of Police, 16 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 37 Police Inspectors, 126 Assistant Police Inspectors, 1,113 police staff, 192 traffic police, 350 home guards, 1 unit of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), and 3 Rapid Action Force (RAF) units.